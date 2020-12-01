Heritage Trust Co Purchases Shares of 733 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $332.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $335.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.70 and a 200 day moving average of $302.91.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

