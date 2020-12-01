Heritage Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $293.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of -106.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.98 and a 200 day moving average of $246.01. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $298.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $1,733,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,718,503.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,134 shares of company stock worth $20,201,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Truist increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.11.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

