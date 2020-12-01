Heritage Trust Co Reduces Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,862,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,075 shares of company stock valued at $41,972,167. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.65.

Shares of TT opened at $146.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.08 and its 200-day moving average is $113.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $153.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

