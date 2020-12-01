Heritage Trust Co Sells 113 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of AON by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in AON by 4.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 34,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $204.89 on Tuesday. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.47.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

