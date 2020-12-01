Heritage Trust Co Sells 58 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $1,476,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.96.

NYSE NSC opened at $237.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $247.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

