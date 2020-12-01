Heritage Trust Co Sells 759 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.72.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $261.62 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

