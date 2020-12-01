Heritage Trust Co Sells 977 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 388.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

MPC stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.