Heritage Trust Co Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 250.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $172.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.23. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

