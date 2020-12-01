Heritage Trust Co Trims Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 554,354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,615,000 after acquiring an additional 532,179 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 102.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,104,000 after purchasing an additional 410,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 171.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 622,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,383,000 after buying an additional 393,237 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.78. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The company had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.