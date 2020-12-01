HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. HMS has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HMS will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HMS in the second quarter valued at $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

