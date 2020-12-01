HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,816 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 1.54% of HollyFrontier worth $49,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.75.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

