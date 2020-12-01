Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Market Cap of $150.04 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $14.30 or 0.00076013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS, OKEx and DragonEX. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $150.04 million and $25.80 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00393377 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00048368 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,493,312 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Upbit, OKEx, DragonEX, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Binance, COSS, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

