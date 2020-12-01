HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Raised by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,054,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774,693 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,425 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HP by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in HP by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $86,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,489,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,181. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upped their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.