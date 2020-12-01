HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,241 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in HP were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $488,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,307 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 910.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,425 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of HP by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,547,000 after purchasing an additional 353,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HP by 35.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,289 shares of company stock worth $4,009,181. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Standpoint Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

