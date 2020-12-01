HSBC Lowers Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) to Reduce

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. Southern Copper has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $3,034,810.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,709,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,613 shares of company stock valued at $39,900,031. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

