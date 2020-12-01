Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,897 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

