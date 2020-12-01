Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,585 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 64,248 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 258,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

