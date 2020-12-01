IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 45.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

NYSE INFO opened at $99.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

