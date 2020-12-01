Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $57,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,023,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $211.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.28. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

