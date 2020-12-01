Impleum Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Impleum coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Impleum has a market capitalization of $29,079.04 and $122.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Impleum has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00080599 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017637 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 8,668,496 coins and its circulating supply is 8,561,550 coins. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum

Impleum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

