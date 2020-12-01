Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €26.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.68 ($30.21).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

