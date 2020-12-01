Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
III has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.38.
NASDAQ:III opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.02 million, a PE ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
