Ink Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,867.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $203,963.91 and $1,867.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00072129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00383750 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00021481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.81 or 0.02791871 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

