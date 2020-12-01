Insider Buying: Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) insider Septima Maguire acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($14,110.27).
Shares of BMK stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.62. The stock has a market cap of $287.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. Benchmark Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 59 ($0.77).
About Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L)
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.