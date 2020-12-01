Insider Buying: Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) insider Septima Maguire acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($14,110.27).

Shares of BMK stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.62. The stock has a market cap of $287.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. Benchmark Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 59 ($0.77).

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge for the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Animal Health, Benchmark Genetics, and Advanced Animal Nutrition segments. The Animal Health segment provides veterinary and environmental diagnostic services, and animal health products to aquaculture, as well as manufactures licensed veterinary vaccine components.

