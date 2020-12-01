Insider Selling: Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) Director Sells C$13,600.00 in Stock

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$13,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,145,049 shares in the company, valued at C$2,917,266.64.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, Marc Charles Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$14,000.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Marc Charles Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$13,300.00.

Shares of TSE TML opened at C$1.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.04 million and a PE ratio of -11.93. Treasury Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.00.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.05 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.