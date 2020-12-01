Insight Protocol Price Tops $0.0126 on Top Exchanges (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $636,560.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00072123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00394051 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $525.08 or 0.02791313 BTC.

INX is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,359,213 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

