International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Trimmed by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $1,663,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 50.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 32,328 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

