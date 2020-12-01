Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Up 3,227.5% in November

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,800 shares, an increase of 3,227.5% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ISNPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ISNPY stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

