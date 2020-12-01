Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ontrak (OTRK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ: OTRK) recently:

11/29/2020 – Ontrak was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/23/2020 – Ontrak was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/18/2020 – Ontrak is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Ontrak was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/11/2020 – Ontrak was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2020 – Ontrak was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

10/7/2020 – Ontrak was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $864.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Equities research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ontrak by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

