iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 293,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after buying an additional 277,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,597,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78.

