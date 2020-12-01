JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,226 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in JD.com were worth $63,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $315,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 230.0% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 89,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62,677 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $204,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 7.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,202,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,178,000 after acquiring an additional 291,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in JD.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 645,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

JD.com stock opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $92.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

