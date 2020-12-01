JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JELD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.35.

NYSE JELD opened at $24.19 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.70.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

