JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JELD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.35.
NYSE JELD opened at $24.19 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
