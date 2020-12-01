John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Price Target Increased to GBX 360 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 303 ($3.96) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 340.50 ($4.45).

WG stock opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55. John Wood Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 208.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 211.46.

In related news, insider Robin Watson purchased 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £6,545.86 ($8,552.21). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,159.56 ($5,434.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,679 shares of company stock worth $1,338,256.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

