Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062,204 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,129 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,626,000 after purchasing an additional 864,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,853,000 after purchasing an additional 836,139 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $144.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

