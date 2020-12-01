JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target to 950.00

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 900.00 to 950.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BTVCY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $485.50.

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. Britvic has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.