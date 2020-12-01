JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) Price Target to GBX 460

Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HLCL opened at GBX 364 ($4.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Helical plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200.43 ($2.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 540 ($7.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 356.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 320.71. The stock has a market cap of $377.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Helical plc (HLCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

In other news, insider Gerald A. Kaye bought 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £901 ($1,177.16).

Helical plc (HLCL.L) Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

