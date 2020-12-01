JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to 5,850.00

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 3,950.00 to 5,850.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5,850.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $15.25 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

