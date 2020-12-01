Julia Wilson Acquires 14 Shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) Stock

3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson purchased 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,074 ($14.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Julia Wilson bought 15 shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 986 ($12.88) per share, for a total transaction of £147.90 ($193.23).

On Wednesday, September 30th, Julia Wilson purchased 15 shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 969 ($12.66) per share, with a total value of £145.35 ($189.90).

Shares of LON III opened at GBX 1,089 ($14.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,057.63. 3i Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 529.80 ($6.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,186 ($15.50). The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion and a PE ratio of 48.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. 3i Group Plc (III.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.37%.

About 3i Group Plc (III.L)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

