Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $111,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $662,109.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,335.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,051 shares of company stock worth $927,914. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

