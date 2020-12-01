Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $145.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

