Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,534,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,013 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $54,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 287.60, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

