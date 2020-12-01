Kinneret Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $2,589,346.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $5,397,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,391,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,006 shares of company stock valued at $33,389,426. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.