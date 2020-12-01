Kinneret Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,273,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

