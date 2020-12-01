Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $170,375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Xcel Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,386,000 after buying an additional 2,294,127 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,848,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,500,000 after buying an additional 856,178 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,553.1% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 807,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,494,000 after buying an additional 759,020 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,086,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,418,000 after buying an additional 605,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

