Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,031 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,483 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,646 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

