Kinneret Advisory LLC Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after buying an additional 258,375 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,309,000 after buying an additional 209,804 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,574,000 after buying an additional 126,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,983,000 after buying an additional 115,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,636 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,540. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $460.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $441.92 and its 200 day moving average is $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

