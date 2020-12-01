Kinneret Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Marriott International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in Marriott International by 12.3% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 72,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.63.

MAR stock opened at $126.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

