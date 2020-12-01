Kinneret Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21,686.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 217,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after buying an additional 216,861 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 256.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,353,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.73.

AVGO opened at $401.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $402.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total value of $28,796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli bought 101,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock worth $173,787,430. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.