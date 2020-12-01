Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 3,152 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,946 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in HP by 1,286.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,289 shares of company stock worth $4,009,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Standpoint Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

