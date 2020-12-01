Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 380 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $173.88 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average of $146.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

